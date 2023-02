hawaiinewsnow.com

Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii in April, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane on main card of Bellator 295 By Kyle Chinen, 11 days ago

By Kyle Chinen, 11 days ago

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Ilima-Lei MacFarlane is set to face off with Kana Watanabe in a flyweight bout on the main card of Bellator ...