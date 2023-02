Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Change is afoot at one of downtown Sanford’s signature historic buildings.

The six-story limestone building at 101 E. 1st St. — the city’s first “skyscraper,” which was built in 1922 — is undergoing a renovation that will include apartments on its top five floors and a new, themed restaurant on its ground floor.

Why this matters: In addition to opportunities for contractors and vendors during buildout, the separate projects at 101 E. 1st St. will create full-time jobs in the case of the restaurant, as well as new housing that could help create additional foot traffic for the popular downtown district.

