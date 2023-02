Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando staff have recommended approval of the master plan of Ponte Health Properties LLC’s proposed large downtown medical tower dubbed Health Towers.

Read: Thousands of plastic planters burn in massive blaze at Osceola County nursery supply company

The Orlando-based company is seeking approval from the city’s municipal planning board on Feb. 21 for a 35-story tower. The project, previously known as Vertical Medical City, would be built on roughly 2.5 acres at 1000 N. Orange Ave. and 103 W. Marks St.

Why this matters: The project would be among the largest buildings in downtown Orlando and likely would create dozens of jobs if it comes to fruition.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.