The bill that will sunset Walt Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and begin the dawn of a whole new entity awaits Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signature into law.

The bill’s signing will be a critical step in the year-long feud between DeSantis and Disney, which started last April.

While the Reedy Creek district is not owned by Disney, it is a major part of the theme park company’s local history — created in the ‘60s to help pave the way for Walt Disney World — and now will include heavy government oversight.

