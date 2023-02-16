Sen. John Fetterman checks himself into hospital for clinical depression

“While John has experienced depression off and on throughout his life, it only became severe in recent weeks,” Adam Jentleson said in the statement.
“On Monday, John was evaluated by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the Attending Physician of the United States Congress. Yesterday, Dr. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed. John agreed, and he is receiving treatment on a voluntary basis.”
“After what he’s been through in the past year, there’s probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John,” Barreto Fetterman wrote. “I’m so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs.”
The Pennsylvania Democrat suffered a stroke in May and was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded during a Senate retreat, WPXI reported . Subsequent tests ruled out the possibility that he had suffered another stroke, according to the news station.
Fetterman previously served as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor. Last year, He beat out television personality and surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz to represent the state in the Senate, WPXI reported .
