Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
Parade

Kate Hudson Bares Toned Midriff in All Black at New York Fashion Week

By Carly Silva,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ItQ9_0kpxPpax00

See the 'Glass Onion' actress rocking a sultry two-piece set at the Michael Kors fashion show.

Kate Hudson just refuses to let up when it comes to her killer fashion moments.

The Glass Onion actress once again demanded attention this week, arriving at the Michael Kors show at New York Fashion Week in a ravishing two-piece set that perfectly showed off her toned tummy .

Dressed in all black for the event on Feb. 15, Hudson put her fit physique on display in the sultry monochromatic set, featuring a halter-neck bandeau top and a floor-length skirt.

The look was made even edgier with a thigh-high slit that allowed her leg to peek out from underneath, revealing the pointed-toe black heels she wore for shoes. She further accessorized with a pair of swirly gold earrings and her hair pulled into a messy top knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=064jZ6_0kpxPpax00

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

The 43-year-old movie star shared the stunning look with her Instagram followers, posting a slow-mo video of her arrival on Wednesday .

"So pretty!!!!" Katie Holmes commented under the post, while Jenna Dewan chimed in, "👏🔥."

Hudson has been really loving the high-fashion bra tops lately, as she recently stepped out at the Stella McCartney X Adidas party wearing a dazzling rhinestone fringe bra under a baby blue blazer.

"If your closet does not have at least one rhinestone fringe bra you are not living your best fashion life !!!" the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star wrote via Instagram at the time. "No closet is complete without one. No party is as fun as it should be if it is not present. This is what I discovered last night. Tested, tried and true 💎😉."

Next: See Kate Hudson Wow in Backless Fringe Dress on Critics' Choice Red Carpet

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kate Hudson Is Oh So Pretty in Pink in Midriff-Baring Fringe Top
Beverly Hills, CA2 days ago
Zendaya Graces the SAG Awards Red Carpet Wearing Roses Galore
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
‘RHOBH’ Star Erika Jayne Is Unapologetically Racy in Revealing New Pic
Beverly Hills, CA8 hours ago
See the Glitzy, Glittery Gowns from the 2023 SAG Awards Red Carpet
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Christina Applegate Makes Bold Statement With Her Walking Cane Amid Health Struggles
Los Angeles, CA23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy