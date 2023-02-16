I’m a former flight attendant – here’s seven mistakes people make in plane toilets

MANY travellers focus on staying comfortable during their flights - but have you ever considered the cleanliness of the plane?

One area in particular on the plane is the dirtiest place onboard, and a former flight attendant has revealed tips on how to have a more clean experience.

Travelling since COVID seems to be cleaner, but is it actually? Credit: Getty

Some airplane bathrooms are luxurious, but most have issues with cleanliness Credit: Getty

A former flight attendant spoke to Sanctuary Bathrooms about why the loo is the dingiest place on the plane.

They've also provided some dos and don'ts to have the most clean experience possible while heading to your destination.

WEAR A MASK IN THE LOO

The flight attendant said: "The aeroplane loo is essentially a cupboard, with no clean air. There is no window and the air ventilation is poor."

According to the former attendant, this means each time you go into the loo, you're breathing in the air every other passenger has breathed - including faeces.

She said: "You could also be breathing in potential faeces particles, circulating the air after a toilet flush."

DON'T BRUSH YOUR TEETH

The water on a plane all comes from the same water tank and it is usually unfiltered, according to the former attendant.

She said: "Use bottled water but my main piece of advice would be, do not take your toothbrush or wash bag anywhere near an aeroplane loo."

AVOID TOUCHING THE LOO SEAT

She said: "Avoid direct contact with as many surfaces as possible, in the aeroplane loo cubicle.

"That starts from opening the door. Instead they advise using your foot or wearing plastic, disposable gloves to touch the handle.

"You should definitely wipe down every surface before you touch it, but if that’s not possible, take some sheets of loo roll and use them to avoid touching anything directly with your fingertips."

The former flight worker recommended hovering over the loo seat to avoid touching it.

SHOWER WHEN YOU LAND

The flight expert recommended: "As soon as you arrive at your destination, put your clothes in the wash and have a good scrub.

"I always used to shower straight after work and sometimes the water would turn brown!"

KEEP YOUR TRAINERS ON

You could end up with wet socks if you head into the loo without your shoes.

The expert warned: "Due to the high chance of unbalance and people missing the toilet bowl, there could be urine on the floor.

"Imagine if you carried this from your sock, into your shoe and back into your home – that would be incredibly unhygienic."

CARRY ANTI-BAC

The former cabin crew member explained: "Most flight attendants have always carried pocket-sized bottles of hand sanitiser around with them on flights, to use when necessary and I would encourage passengers to do the same.

"Especially before and after visiting the loo (as well as washing your hands with soap)."

AVOID USING THE LOOS AT THESE TIMES

According to the former air steward: "The worst time to use the aeroplane loo is right before take-off and at the very end of a flight, especially if it’s long-haul."

Turbulence can cause many passengers to have upset stomachs - and plane food also doesn't sit well with many.

They said: "Plane food is not nutritious. It can be oily and high in salt and fat; things that don't tend to be great for gut health or bowel movements.

"As soon as the signs are turned off an influx people needing the loo, as well as though who feel they may be sick will rush to the bathroom."

Using hand sanitiser is an extra precaution recommended Credit: Getty

Masks in the loos can also help you avoid unwanted germs Credit: Getty