What Time Will ‘Sharper’ Be on Apple TV+? How to Watch the Julianne Moore Movie

Sharper , a new A24 movie coming to Apple TV+ this weekend, is all about the art of the con. And by the end of this twisty thriller, you won’t know who to trust.

Directed by Benjamin Caron, with a screenplay by Brian Gatewood and Alessandro Tanaka, Sharper stars Justice Smith as a young man coming out of a depression who believes he’s met the woman of his dreams (Briana Middleton). You can imagine his surprise when she cons him out of $350,000 and then totally ghosts on him. Rude!

Determined to track down his thief, Smith gets caught up in a web of con jobs. We won’t say how, exactly, but let’s just say that Oscar-winner Julianne Moore and Marvel alum Sebastian Stan are involved. It’s an exciting watch from start to finish, and you don’t want to miss it. Read on to find out how to watch the new A24 movie Sharper online, including what time Sharper will be on Apple TV+.

Beginning Friday, February 17 you will be able to watch Sharper streaming on Apple TV+ . The movie is coming to streaming after a limited one-week run in theaters.

You’ll need an Apple TV+ subscription or a login from a friend to watch the movie on Apple. A subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99/month. There are also a few Apple TV+ free trial options you can try if you haven’t used them already.

Sharper is also playing in select theaters and began its limited run on February 10. You can find a showing at a theater near you via Fandango .

Sharper will begin streaming on Apple TV+ on Friday, February 17.

New titles tend to drop on Apple TV+ at 3 a.m. Eastern Time, or 12 a.m. Pacific Time on the morning of release. So depending on what time zone you’re in, you’ll either be able to watch Sharper very early Friday morning on February 17, or very late Thursday night.

If you haven’t already used it up yet, a seven-day free trial of Apple TV+ is available for eligible subscribers (the service is $4.99/month after the offer expires). You can also redeem a free three-month trial of AppleTV+ if you’ve purchased an Apple device recently. You must redeem the offer within 90 days of purchase.

No, sorry. Sharper will stream exclusively on Apple TV+ . You can either watch it on Apple TV+ or in select theaters.