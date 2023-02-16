Open in App
Baton Rouge, LA
See more from this location?
WGNO

SEC releases the 2023 media day lineup

By Richie Mills,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KvBBl_0kpxOWCR00

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU head coach Brian Kelly and three Tigers will lead off 2023 SEC Media Day in Nashville on Monday, July 17, the league office announced on Thursday.

The four-day event, which annually attracts over 1,000 media members, runs from July 17-20. It’s being held in Nashville for the first time.

LSU will be joined on the first day of the event by Missouri and Texas A&M. Time slots, order of appearance, and players representing each school will be announced at a later date.

In his first year with the Tigers, Kelly led LSU to a 10-4 mark and the SEC Western Division title. LSU capped the year with a 63-7 win over Purdue in the Citrus Bowl. LSU opens the 2023 season against Florida State in Orlando.

2023 SEC FOOTBALL MEDIA DAYS SCHEDULE

MONDAY, July 17

LSU – Brian Kelly

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Texas A&M – Jimbo Fisher

TUESDAY, July 18

Auburn – Hugh Freeze

Georgia – Kirby Smart

Mississippi State – Zach Arnett

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Alabama – Nick Saban

Arkansas – Sam Pittman

Florida – Billy Napier

Kentucky – Mark Stoops

THURSDAY, July 20

Ole Miss – Lane Kiffin

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
LSU closes out Round Rock Classic with 16-4 win over Sam Houston State
Baton Rouge, LA23 hours ago
Reese ties LSU double-double mark, No. 5 Tigers top MSU
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU falls in second game at Round Rock Classic, 12-4
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU basketball travels to Oxford for Saturday Night Tilt with Ole Miss
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
SLU Falls to Samford; Winning Streak Snapped
Hammond, LA1 day ago
Lady Lions victorious on Senior Day
Hammond, LA2 days ago
Lafayette restaurant makes list for best breakfast spots in Louisiana
Lafayette, LA1 hour ago
Highlights: St. Paul’s wins 11th state soccer title
Hammond, LA1 day ago
St. Thomas More girl’s soccer wins sixth consecutive Division II state title
Hammond, LA2 days ago
Lafayette man sentenced in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
Lafayette, LA6 hours ago
St. Thomas More takes home Division II boy’s soccer title with 2-1 win over Ben Franklin
Hammond, LA3 days ago
New Netflix ghost movie made in Ascension Parish is online now
Donaldsonville, LA3 days ago
3 Mexican nationals arrested in Acadiana for dealing drugs and weapons
Lafayette, LA1 hour ago
Fatal crash claims the life of Denham Springs woman
Denham Springs, LA2 days ago
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Landry Parish
Palmetto, LA1 day ago
Baton Rouge man accused of dumping woman’s body outside vacant apartments
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy