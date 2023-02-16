Change location
Two Men Charged for Possession of Handguns and Attempted Carjacking; One Suspect Arrested After Attempting to Enter Vehicle Driven by On-Duty Police Officer
By Patrick Herron,11 days ago
By Patrick Herron,11 days ago
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 21-year-old Marc Anthony Dacenay, Jr. and 20-year-old...
