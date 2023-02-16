Open in App
El Paso, TX
Police update on deadly El Paso mall shooting

By Gabriela Rodríguez,

11 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – El Paso Police Department will be giving an update this Thursday afternoon following the shooting inside the Cielo Vista Mall.

On Wednesday afternoon one person was killed, three were injured and two more were taken into custody. The motive of this incident is still unknown.

1 dead, 3 injured at El Paso Mall shooting; 2 suspects in custody

The FBI is assisting EPPD with the investigation and they have set a website where the public can send photos or videos from the incident which is www.fbi.gov/cielovistamallshooting .

The mall is still closed for business as law enforcement agencies are conducting the preliminary investigation. All cars in the parking lot will remain in the area until further notice as they’re part of a large crime scene.

Anyone dealing with emotional distress and trauma may call the free line at 915-779-1800 for help.

