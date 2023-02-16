Bruce Willis' Condition Worsens, Diagnosed With Dementia

Photo: Visual China Group

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with dementia. Family confirmed the news to TMZ on Thursday, stating that since being diagnosed with aphasia is 2022, his condition has progressed. Daughter Rumer Willis shared an update that detailed her father's specific form of dementia and his current condition .

"Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD). Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

TMZ detailed that there is no way to be treated for frontotemporal dementia. In 2022, the actor revealed that he was diagnosed with aphasia, and that it would greatly impact his ability to act. Just today, the family released a second statement, describing how grateful they are for supportive fans.

"Bruce has always found joy in life – and has helped everyone he knows to do the same. It has meant the world to see that sense of care echoed back to him and to all of us. We have been so moved by the love you have all shared for our dear husband, father, and friend during this difficult time. Your continued compassion, understanding, and respect will enable us to help Bruce live as full a life as possible."