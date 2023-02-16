Meth and enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people seized in Hall County
By WSBTV.com News Staff,
11 days ago
$19,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets in Hall County.
Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized the drugs during a multi-agency investigation that resulted in three arrests this week.
Investigators arrested David Nathaniel Jones, 45, Andrew Carter Ownby, 25, and Hope Dockery, 19, all from Murphy, North Carolina, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway on the evening of Feb. 14.
Jones is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Cherokee County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Division on the case.
