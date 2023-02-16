Open in App
Murphy, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Meth and enough fentanyl to kill 20,000 people seized in Hall County

By WSBTV.com News Staff,

11 days ago
$19,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets in Hall County.

Investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office seized the drugs during a multi-agency investigation that resulted in three arrests this week.

Investigators arrested David Nathaniel Jones, 45, Andrew Carter Ownby, 25, and Hope Dockery, 19, all from Murphy, North Carolina, during a traffic stop in the 400 block of Jesse Jewell Parkway on the evening of Feb. 14.

Each suspect is charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl and trafficking methamphetamine.

Investigators seized about 40 grams of fentanyl, 90 grams of methamphetamine, a handgun, and around $3,000 cash.

The DEA says it only takes 2 milligrams of fentanyl to kill someone .

Jones is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Office worked in cooperation with the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Cherokee County (North Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, Georgia State Patrol, Gainesville Police Department K-9 Unit, and the United States Drug Enforcement Administration Atlanta Division on the case.

