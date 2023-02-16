Is North Texas climbing close to the NCAA tournament bubble?

North Texas forward Abou Ousmane dunks during a game at the Super Pit earlier this season. UNT is climbing closer to the NCAA tournament bubble heading into its game tonight at Louisiana Tech. Jacob McCready/For the DRC

The college basketball season is entering the stretch run, and that can only mean one thing.

It's time for bracketology. Experts across the country are starting the yearly guessing game of who will make the NCAA tournament.

We already have bracket projections, lists of who's on the bubble for a bid and in North Texas' case who's on the bubble to be on the bubble.

The Mean Green are in the midst of another terrific season under Grant McCasland and enter their game at Louisiana Tech tonight with a 21-5 record, including a 12-3 mark in Conference USA.

That performance has landed UNT on the radar of ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi. He has C-USA as a one-bid league and projects Florida Atlantic, a team that has beaten UNT twice, to win the C-USA tournament and earn the league's automatic bid.

Lunardi has UNT under his non-Power Five/Big East list of teams at No. 81 and lists the Mean Green as being considered.

There's still a long way to go before the NCAA tournament. UNT made the field in the spring of 2021 and beat Purdue in one of the greatest moments in the history of the school's entire athletic program.

The Mean Green won the C-USA tournament that year.

UNT would likely have to win the tournament again to make the field. Lunardi's latest projection shows it could climb toward the bubble with a solid finish to the season.