Mystic Stripers will roll tonight despite threat of severe weather

The City of Mobile says there is a way to know immediately when that decision is made. You can sign up for their text alerts to hear if the parade is canceled. All you have to do is text MOBILEMARDIGRAS to 91896.
The city says that is the fastest way to hear about any updates about Thursday’s parade.
It’s through their ‘ Text My Gov ‘ program the city started last year. The program lets the city give updates to those who opt-in about various events and city projects.
The text line not only would inform revelers about parade changes, delays, or cancelations.
