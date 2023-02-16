Open in App
Dekalb County, GA
WSB Radio

Plane loses wing during crash at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gU20t_0kpxHrVN00

(DEKALB COUNTY, Ga.) — A plane is down on the runway of DeKalb-Peachtree Airport after crashing on Thursday afternoon.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the plane, which appeared to have skidded off the runway and was in the grass as officials responded.

A wing was missing from one side of the plane.

The DeKalb Fire Department said there were minor to moderate injuries suffered. The exact injuries remain unclear.

Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels said there were two people on the plane at the time of the crash.

There was no fire as a result of the crash.

WSB-TV is staying in contact with emergency workers to learn new information.

