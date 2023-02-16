Open in App
Fairfield, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield Police search for missing couple

By Matthew Nobert,

11 days ago

(KTXL) — The Fairfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing couple that may have been in the Sacramento area on Valentine’s Day.

Police are searching for Gregory Hobson and Anu Anandhobson.

They are believed to be traveling together in a silver 2021 Toyota Tacoma.

The truck was last registered on FLOCK cameras near Elk Grove Boulevard in Sacramento on Feb. 14, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.

