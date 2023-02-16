Open in App
Kansas City, MO
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Kansas City Star

Icy roads cause critical crash in northeast Kansas City Thursday morning, police say

By Jenna Thompson,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3TWs_0kpxEPNS00

A driver is suffering from critical injuries after icy roads are believed to have caused a crash Thursday morning in northeast Kansas City.

Just after 8 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Searcy Creek Parkway and Northeast Birmingham Road, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee had struck a light pole.

After investigating further, police determined the driver was traveling east when they lost control on the ice and veered off the road.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Drake said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas City, MO newsLocal Kansas City, MO
Elderly woman critically injured in hit-and-run while crossing the street in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Kansas City police investigate after body was found in wooded area near Missouri River
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
What’s a haboob? Meterologists explain why cars around Kansas City are covered in dust
Kansas City, MO3 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Thunderstorms and strong winds could hit Kansas City area overnight Sunday
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Weather service, police warn of dangerous roads with freezing rain in Kansas City metro
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
University of Kansas student found dead in Lewis Residence Hall: Police
Lawrence, KS2 hours ago
Wind advisory issued in Kansas City; power outages possible, says weather service
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Facing ongoing resident opposition, city council may act on potential south KC landfill
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
Winter weather advisory warns of icy roads during rush hour Friday in Kansas City area
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Cost-free funeral service is set for man who was killed in crash alongside KCPD officer
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Respiratory therapist tied to deaths at Missouri hospital faces second murder charge
Chillicothe, MO2 days ago
‘Railroads have just had too much power,’ Buttigieg says in KC after Ohio train disaster
Kansas City, MO5 hours ago
Heavy rains, thunderstorms to close out what will be a warm weekend in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘Front door to a community.’ Buttigieg, Lucas, others celebrate KCI terminal opening
Kansas City, MO7 hours ago
They endured days without heat at a KC apartment complex. Now they’re being kicked out
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Trash, trees, police & pools: What to know about Kansas City’s budget, how to weigh in
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Your essential guide to KCI Airport’s new terminal: Parking, food, security, plus a map
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Unexplained death cuts short the life of Kansas City musician with hopes for the future
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
KC church billed thousands for water it says it didn’t use. Now its pantry is struggling
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
With only Virginia license, Clay Chastain can’t vote for himself for Kansas City mayor
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
‘Major milestone’ as donors pledge millions for downtown park atop KC’s Interstate 670
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Exhibits honoring Kansas City’s Black queer history popping up at local shops this week
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Want to own a prison? Well good news — this one is for sale in Missouri. Check it out
Harrisonville, MO2 days ago
Lawmakers say tax credits could lure films, TV shows to MO and KS. Experts say it’s a waste
Kansas City, MO14 hours ago
Mother sues Olathe day care, saying her baby was bruised and owners failed to report
Olathe, KS3 days ago
‘He never moved on’: New book reveals untold account of Kansas City skywalks disaster
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
‘Making some change’: Candidates for city council vie for KC Tenants endorsement in forum
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
‘These boards are really beautiful’: Charcuterie franchise opens in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy