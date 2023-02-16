Icy roads cause critical crash in northeast Kansas City Thursday morning, police say

A driver is suffering from critical injuries after icy roads are believed to have caused a crash Thursday morning in northeast Kansas City.

Just after 8 a.m., officers arrived at the scene of an accident on Searcy Creek Parkway and Northeast Birmingham Road, according to Donna Drake, a spokeswoman with the Kansas City Police Department.

The driver of a red Jeep Grand Cherokee had struck a light pole.

After investigating further, police determined the driver was traveling east when they lost control on the ice and veered off the road.

The driver, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition. Drake said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.