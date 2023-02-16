An AEW wrestler wants Cardi B, Beyonce, and Candace Parker to join her at WWE's rival organization

Cardi B and Beyonce wanted at AEW. Photos by Getty Images

Pro wrestling champ Jade Cargill identified three women she believes would excel at All Elite Wrestling: Cardi B, Beyonce, and Candace Parker.

"They're strong, independent women that … just wreck things, and go after what they want," Cargill said.

AEW is an up-and-coming rival to the WWE.

Superstar singer-songwriters Cardi B and Beyonce would make a welcome addition to the All Elite Wrestling (AEW) roster, according to championship pro wrestler Jade Cargill.

AEW is making a bid to rival the WWE , the historic market-leading pro wrestling organization.

The up-and-coming promotion is home to one of the best trash-talkers in the industry, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, and has a number of prominent competitors in its women's division, including Brandi Rhodes, Hikaru Shida, and Riho.

If long-reigning AEW champion Cargill had her way, that women's bracket would get bolstered with big names from other fields of entertainment, including music and basketball.

Jade Cargill. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"I would love to have Cardi B on my roster," said Cargill to ComicBook . "I would love to have Beyonce on my roster."

Cargill also named two-time WNBA champion and recent Las Vegas Aces acquisition Candace Parker and Washington Mystics star Elena Delle Donne.

Parker during Game 3 of 2022 WNBA Playoffs. AP Photo/Jessica Hill

Cardi B is a renowned pro wrestling superfan

Cargill said the thing that they all have in common, which would translate well to the AEW stage, is that "they're strong, independent women that … just wreck things, and go after what they want."

Interestingly, this isn't the first time a pro wrestler has singled out American rapper Cardi B as having what it takes to become a pro wrestler.

Last year, Alexa Bliss said Cardi B would be "really good" in the WWE.

Her comments arrived around the same time Cardi B spoke about her fandom for pro wrestling.

The musician, known for her smash hit singles "WAP," "Up," and "Bodak Yellow," commented on Edge and Lita's mid-2000s relationship.

"They was such a sexy ass couple," Cardi B said on Twitter , adding that the period Edge and Lita dominated WWE storylines were her "WWE era."

AEW has two weekly shows that air on Wednesdays and Fridays. It also has monthly special events that take place on a Sunday.