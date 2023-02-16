Open in App
California State
Larry Brown Sports

Angels land ex-All-Star pitcher

By Darryn Albert,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m7pEI_0kpxE7or00

Sep 16, 2022; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels interim manager Phil Nevin reacts during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Angels continue to spend wisely and in the right areas.

The Angels announced Thursday that they have agreed to sign veteran left-hander Matt Moore. He will be getting a one-year contract, the team adds.

Moore, 33, is an 11-season MLB veteran who has been with five other teams. He was a starter for most of his career (making an All-Star team in 2013) but reinvented himself after a knee injury cost him most of the 2019 season. Moore was a full-time reliever for the Texas Rangers last year and was lights-out with a 1.95 ERA and 83 strikeouts in 74.0 innings pitched.

This is the latest savvy signing by the Angels and GM Perry Minasian this offseason. They already added two talented arms in starter Tyler Anderson (a 2022 All-Star) and reliever Carlos Estevez. Now Moore joins the mix on top of all the quality hitters that the Angels recently acquired as well .

The post Angels land ex-All-Star pitcher appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

