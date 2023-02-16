Open in App
NCCU reveals 2023 football schedule, has big matchup at UCLA

11 days ago

North Carolina Central, fresh off winning the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference and HBCU national championship, unveiled its 2023 football schedule on Thursday.

The Eagles will have five home games and a big matchup against UCLA at the Rose Bowl. They'll also travel to Indianapolis for the Circle City Classic.

NCCU, which ended last season ranked No. 17 in NCAA Division I-FCS, opens the year Sept. 2 at home against Winston-Salem State.

On Sept. 9, the Eagles visit Greensboro to face North Carolina A&T State. This will be the 94th meeting between the Eagles and Aggies, who have split the last 16 matchups.

Then on Sept. 16, NCCU will become just the second Historically Black College and University to play UCLA in football. It will be the Eagles' first trip to the west coast since 2008.

The next weekend, On Sept. 23, NCCU will make its second appearance at the Circle City Classic in Indianapolis. The Eagles face Mississippi Valley State University at Lucas Oil Stadium.

NCCU's first Circle City Classic experience ended in a win against South Carolina State in 2012.

WATCH: Gov. Cooper honors NCCU football team for championship win

Gov. Roy Cooper hosted an event in Raleigh to honor the North Carolina Central University football team's Celebration Bowl win.

NCCU celebrates homecoming on Nov. 4 vs. Norfolk State.

The Eagles close out the regular season at home against Delaware State.

The MEAC and SWAC champions will again meet in the 2023 Cricket Celebration Bowl on Dec. 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In 2022, NCCU won its first MEAC football championship since 2016 and then beat No. 5 Jackson State University, 41-34, in an overtime thriller at the Celebration Bowl.

Full 2023 NCCU Football Schedule

Home games in bold.

  • SEPT. 2 - WINSTON-SALEM STATE (DURHAM, N.C.)
  • Sept. 9 - at North Carolina A&T (Greensboro, N.C.)
  • Sept. 16 - at UCLA (Pasadena, Calif.)
  • Sept. 23 - vs. Mississippi Valley State (Indianapolis, Ind.) "Circle City Classic"
  • SEPT. 30 - CAMPBELL (DURHAM, N.C.)
  • Oct. 7 - at Elon (Elon, N.C.)
  • Oct. 21 - at Morgan State (Baltimore, Md.)
  • OCT. 28 - SOUTH CAROLINA STATE (DURHAM, N.C.)
  • NOV. 4 - NORFOLK STATE (DURHAM, N.C.) "Homecoming"
  • Nov. 11 - at Howard (Washington, D.C.)
  • NOV. 18 - DELAWARE STATE (DURHAM, N.C.)
