Is Colorado really famous for green chili?

“1000% Green chili! No other state makes it like Colorado and anyone not from here doesn’t know what it is. I had to make 3 gallons worth of it this week so it could last us over a week! Homemade is the best most restaurants don’t get it right,” another viewer shared.
What food is Colorado known for?
Here are the variety of answers we got on the social media post.
Pueblo green chiles
Green chili
Palisade peaches
Rocky Mountain oysters
Olathe sweet corn
Denver omelet
Rocky Ford melons
Smothered burritos
What is your take on Colorado food? Vote on the food you think our state is known for:
And while this isn’t necessarily a food, many people answered saying that “edibles” are a food Colorado is known for.
