Andrew Freedman, Veteran News and Entertainment Publicist, Dies at 67

Andrew Freedman, the veteran news and entertainment publicist whose clients included Gayle King , Barbara Walters, Joan Collins , Margo Martindale , Christopher McDonald and Harry Shearer, has died. He was 67.

Freedman died Feb. 8 at Mount Sinai West hospital in New York, his son Chris told The Hollywood Reporter . He was diagnosed with liver cancer in August.

Freedman served as a senior spokesman for all NBC News programming from 1984-91 — managing media relations for NBC Nightly News , Meet the Press and the Today show — then was vp corporate communications for Special Olympics International for a year.

Those jobs overlapped with the launch of Andrew E. Freedman Public Relations in 1990 in New York.

His wife of 30 years and business partner, actress Patty Dworkin , died in February 2017 of breast cancer at age 64. She appeared on Broadway with Jackie Gleason, on TV shows including Eight Is Enough and The Love Boat and in such films as Airplane II and Mr. Mom .

Freedman served as a spokesperson for Tom Brokaw , Connie Chung and Maria Shriver, and his firm’s clients over the years also included Eartha Kitt, Gretchen Carlson , Joey King, Arianna Huffington , Yara Shahidi, Pauley Perrette , Stephen Schwartz and Billy Stritch.

An only child, Freedman was born on March 26, 1955, in New London, Connecticut. He was primarily raised by his grandparents, David and Mickey Elfenbein.

Freedman attended Harbor Elementary School, The Pine Point School, The Taft School and Boston University, where a love of politics helped land him a job working for Sen. Ted Kennedy.

He served as Kennedy’s communications specialist for his presidential campaign in 1980, then worked on campaigns for Sen. George McGovern in South Dakota and Reps. Jim Howard and Andy Maguire in New Jersey.

At NBC, Freedman also oversaw the network’s press operation for the U.S.-Russian Reykjavík and Geneva summits, the 1988 Seoul Olympics and the network’s presidential election coverage.

Survivors include his sons, Chris and Al. A service will take place at 2 p.m. Friday at Plaza Community Jewish Chapel on Amsterdam Avenue in New York.

Freedman “lived an adventurous, ambitious and fulfilling life,” his sons noted in a statement. “Blessed with more charm, wit and charisma than he knew what to do with, he lived every day with a spirit of love and generosity that is in too short of supply these days.”