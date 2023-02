HEBER, Utah — It can be difficult to visualize just how much snow Utah has received this winter, but a new video shared by the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest helps to put things in perspective.

Filmed on February 15, the clip shows the deep snow conditions at the Heber-Kamas Ranger District Forest Service bunk house, located next to the Strawberry Visitor Center.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter