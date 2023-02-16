Sen. John Fetterman checks into hospital for clinical depression, his office says

"After what he's been through in the past year, there's probably no one who wanted to talk about his own health less than John," she said. "I'm so proud of him for asking for help and getting the care he needs."
Fetterman was evaluated Monday by Dr. Brian P. Monahan, the attending physician of the United States Congress, Jentleson said in a statement. Monahan recommended inpatient care at Walter Reed, and Fetterman agreed to receive care voluntarily.
"After examining John, the doctors at Walter Reed told us that John is getting the care he needs, and will soon be back to himself," Jentleson said.
Fetterman was hospitalized last week after feeling lightheaded, and doctors at George Washington University hospital determined he had not had another stroke.
Gisele Fetterman requested privacy during "a difficult time."
"For us, the kids come first," she said of their three children. "Take care of yourselves. Hold your loved ones close, you are not alone."
When to seek help for depression: Lawmakers react to Fetterman news
Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., who has publicly discussed her own struggle with depression, praised Fetterman for checking himself into Walter Reed.
"John is doing exactly what he should do, which is seek help," she said in a tweet Thursday. "Seeking help with you need it is a sign of strength, not weakness, something that John is demonstrating for all of us."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Fetterman is getting the help "he needs and deserves."
"Millions of Americans, like John, struggle with depression each day," he said Thursday in a tweet . "I am looking forward to seeing him return to the Senate soon."
Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., said he admired Fetterman for openly seeking treatment.
"Back in 2010, I was hospitalized for depression," he said in a tweet Thursday. "I would not be alive, let alone in Congress, were it not for mental health care."
Fellow Pennsylvania Democratic Sen. Bob Casey, who is recovering from prostate surgery, said on Twitter , "Millions of Americans struggle with their mental health. I am proud of (Fetterman) for getting the help he needs and for publicly acknowledging his challenges to break down the stigma for others."
Rep. Susan Wild, D-Penn., lost her partner of 17 years, Kerry Acker, to suicide in 2019 . She has since worked to raise awareness about mental health.
On Thursday, she applauded Fetterman for publicly seeking help for severe clinical depression.
"Having seen the struggles that so many people have, I credit John for being a leader who recognizes that the public needs to know that mental health issues affect everyone, and that seeking help is not something to be ashamed of," she said Thursday in a tweet .
Mental health resources:
If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 any time day or night, or chat online at 988lifeline.org.
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522
Trans Lifeline: 1-877-565-8860 (para español presiona el 2)
Veteran’s Crisis Line: 988, then select 1, or text: 838255
Support Line for Physicians: 1-888-409-0141 - physiciansupportline.com
Help for Native American people: StrongHearts Native Helpline: 1-844-7NATIVE (762-8483) or chat online
Resources for Black people: 988lifeline.org/help-yourself/black-mental-health
Ayuda en español: 988lifeline.org/help-yourself/en-espanol
Find treatment: findtreatment.gov
Candy Woodall is a Congress reporter for USA TODAY. She can be reached at cwoodall@usatoday.com or on Twitter at @candynotcandace.
