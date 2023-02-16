Open in App
Evanston, IL
See more from this location?
WBBM News Radio

Fallen tree on Northwestern campus hits, injures 4 staff members

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZPLR_0kpxA1Nf00

EVANSTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A fallen tree on Northwestern University’s campus early Thursday afternoon hit four staff members, seriously injuring three of them.

The Evanston Fire Department said the downed tree struck and trapped four pedestrians who were walking near Sheridan and Library Place. The accident occurred around noon. Fire crews were able to extricate the victims.

Three of the pedestrians were transported to an area hospital, one in critical condition. The fourth person was released at the scene with minor injuries after refusing medical attention.

An Evanston Fire Department official believes the hazardous weather conditions- snow, sleet and wind- contributed to the accident.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Evanston, IL newsLocal Evanston, IL
3 dead, 13 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Boy, 13, shot in Rogers Park
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
East Chicago settles safety violation tied to fire department downsizing
East Chicago, IN10 hours ago
8 displaced after fire at Crystal Lake apartment building: Fire Department
Crystal Lake, IL9 hours ago
DuSable Lake Shore Drive's massive pothole wrecks havoc this weekend on North Side
Chicago, IL12 hours ago
Cook County corrections officer among 2 wounded in Near South Side shooting: CPD
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Three hours, three shootings reported on Dan Ryan expressway
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
1,600-step stair climb at former Hancock building promotes respiratory health
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Driver popping open a beer can collides with police SUV, injuring deputy: sheriff
Waukegan, IL6 hours ago
2 tornadoes touch down in the suburbs, NWS says
Naperville, IL5 hours ago
Fullerton Avenue face-lift in Belmont Cragin to begin in spring
Chicago, IL3 days ago
All-female motorcycle club collects bras for a cause
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Students get a look under the hood of classic cars
Chicago, IL43 minutes ago
Suburban water employee dies after being pulled from underground vault
Westmont, IL4 days ago
We'd be ready for a freight train derailment disaster: Hinsdale official
Hinsdale, IL3 days ago
1 in custody after woman fatally hit by vehicle, FedEx truck on I-294
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Dolphin rescued by local zoo employees
Brookfield, IL10 hours ago
Area high school student athletes all 'winners' after dedicating to day of service
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Disability advocates weigh in on CTA's progress towards full accessibility
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Curtain goes down for the final time at Oak Brook theater after 27 years
Oak Brook, IL1 day ago
Soggy start to work week; heavy rain pounding Chicago area
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Teacher battered elementary students, police say
Des Plaines, IL4 days ago
Chicago voter's guide: Where the Chicago mayoral candidates stand on key issues in the city
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Where the 2023 Chicago mayoral candidates stand on transportation
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Family of man killed in car crash file lawsuit against Village of Robbins
Robbins, IL2 days ago
Reward offered to reunite stolen French bulldog with elderly owner
Chicago, IL2 days ago
North Side jewelry store robbed: CPD
Chicago, IL4 days ago
SNAP benefits decreasing $55–$255 per person starting in March, officials say
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Man accused of assaulting woman at Buddhist temple faces several charges
Chicago, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy