Fallen tree on Northwestern campus hits, injures 4 staff members

EVANSTON (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - A fallen tree on Northwestern University’s campus early Thursday afternoon hit four staff members, seriously injuring three of them.

The Evanston Fire Department said the downed tree struck and trapped four pedestrians who were walking near Sheridan and Library Place. The accident occurred around noon. Fire crews were able to extricate the victims.

Three of the pedestrians were transported to an area hospital, one in critical condition. The fourth person was released at the scene with minor injuries after refusing medical attention.

An Evanston Fire Department official believes the hazardous weather conditions- snow, sleet and wind- contributed to the accident.

