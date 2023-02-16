Open in App
Illinois State
WBBM News Radio

Consumer groups make more arguments against utility's $400M rate hike request

By Mike Krauser,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YXnCs_0kpx9s3x00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Consumer groups are urging the Illinois Commerce Commission to reject the request by Peoples Gas for a record $400 million rate hike without major changes.

Abe Scarr with the Public Interest Research Group says a major driver of the rate hike request is the utility’s pipe-replacement program, but they’re falling behind every year.

At the same time, Peoples Gas is “profiting mightily” from the program and from late fees.

Profits, he says, should be tied to the company doing its job.

Alan Hollenbeck, a retired civil engineer and president of the Illinois AARP, says the utility’s profits rose from $50 million in 2012 to $200 million in 2021.

Both consumer advocates noted that fewer people may be using natural gas in the future.

