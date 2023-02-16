Open in App
Philadelphia, PA
Sportsnaut

All-Star catcher, broadcaster Tim McCarver dies at 81

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

Tim McCarver, an All-Star catcher and two-time World Series winner who became a decorated broadcaster, died Thursday at age 81.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported McCarver died of heart failure in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn.

Remembered best for his stints with the St. Louis Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies, McCarver recorded 1,501 hits in 1,909 games during a 21-year playing career that touched four decades (1959-61, 1963-80).

He won World Series championships with St. Louis in 1964 and 1967 and made the National League All-Star teams with the Cardinals in 1966 and 1967.

With his familiar Southern accent, McCarver became a three-time Emmy Award-winning color commentator. The Post-Dispatch said he called 24 World Series from 1985 to 2013, as well as 22 All-Star games.

Commissioner Rob Manfred called McCarver “one of the most influential voices our game has known.”

“His analysis and attention to detail brought fans closer to our game and how it is played and managed,” Manfred said. “Tim’s approach enhanced the fan experience on our biggest stages and on the broadcasts of the Mets, the Yankees and the Cardinals.

“All of us at Major League Baseball are grateful for Tim’s impact on sports broadcasting and his distinguished career in our National Pastime. I extend my deepest condolences to Tim’s family, friends and the generations of fans who learned about our great game from him.”

McCarver, who made his MLB debut at age 17, retired with a .271 batting average, 97 home runs and 645 RBIs with the Cardinals (1959-61, 1963-69, 1973-74), Montreal Expos (1972), Boston Red Sox (1974-75) and Phillies (1970-72, 1975-80).

“The Phillies are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Tim McCarver and extend our most heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and colleagues,” Phillies owner John Middleton said in a statement.

“… Following his playing career, fans throughout the world, including here in Philadelphia, listened to him describe their favorite team’s most iconic moments with professionalism and class. For Tim’s leadership, friendship and voice, the Phillies are forever grateful.”

He led the majors with 13 triples in 1966 and was runner-up to St. Louis teammate Orlando Cepeda in the 1967 NL MVP voting after batting .295 with 14 homers and 69 RBIs.

McCarver received the Ford C. Frick Award for broadcasting from the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012. He was inducted into the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Cardinals’ Hall of Fame in 2017.

–Field Level Media

