Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Blues place F Brandon Saad (upper body) on IR

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QV31t_0kpx9ex100

St. Louis Blues forward Brandon Saad was placed on injured reserve Thursday because of an upper-body injury.

Saad sustained the injury during the second period of St. Louis’ 6-2 win against the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have to see how he feels day to day,” Blues coach Craig Berube said.

Saad, 30, has recorded 22 points (15 goals, seven assists) in 46 games this season.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago, Saad has totaled 442 points (223 goals, 219 assists) in 756 career games with the Blackhawks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Colorado Avalanche and Blues.

Also on Thursday, the Blues recalled forward Jake Neighbours from Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Neighbours, 20, has eight points (four goals, four assists) in 27 games with St. Louis this season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
Slumping Kraken face reeling Blues
Seattle, WA1 hour ago
St. Louis Blues trade Ivan Barbashev to Golden Knights
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New-look Predators continue playoff push, host Penguins
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Wild, Islanders look to control their own playoff destiny
Elmont, NY3 hours ago
Leafs acquire Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty from Blackhawks
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Panthers smarting ahead of final tilt with Lightning
Tampa, FL5 hours ago
Sabres have hot hand, look to dispose of Blue Jackets
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
Jets, Kings both looking to get back on track
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
NHL roundup: Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov caps hat trick in OT
Saint Paul, MN19 hours ago
Rangers D K’Andre Miller to have NHL hearing
New York City, NY7 hours ago
Blockbuster Timo Meier trade: A look at 4 winners and losers
Newark, NJ23 hours ago
Guard Michael Carter-Williams reaches deal with Magic
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Hawks coach Quin Snyder makes debut vs. Wizards
Atlanta, GA4 hours ago
Red Wings, Senators open back-to-back set in Ottawa
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Bulls to face Wizards with focus on a play-in spot
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Report: Quin Snyder signs 5-year deal to coach Hawks
Atlanta, GA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy