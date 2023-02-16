Bug spray found next to soy sauce during Crossville health inspection

CROSSVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — The buffet with the low inspection score is in Cumberland County. More than a dozen violations were checked off in the report.

The grade is a 73 at Hibachi Super Buffet at 1352 N. Main Street in Crossville. This is a passing score. A grade of 69 and below is considered failing.

Hibachi Super Buffet, 1352 N. Main St, Crossville — Grade: 73, Follow-up Grade: 89

To begin with, the inspector wrote he observed the cook touch raw chicken then wipe his hands on a dirty wiping cloth, and returned to the cook line without washing his hands. Cooks are supposed to wear gloves when handling food. Once they touch something like raw food, they’re supposed to take off their gloves, wash their hands and put on new gloves.

The hand sink on the cook line in the kitchen was blocked, so kitchen employees had no access to washing their hands.

There’s more. In the walk-in cooler, the inspector found unprotected cut vegetables. They should have been covered.

The inspector also found a can of raid bug spray was found stored on a shelf beside an open bucket of soy sauce. Chemical spray bottles should be kept in a separate storage space far away from food.

In the food preparation area, there was a wet wiping cloth found lying on the prep table when it belonged in a sanitizer bucket.

Now, the inspector has returned to the Hibachi Super Buffet in Crossville. The original critical violations were corrected. The new reinspected grade is 89.

Top Scores of the Week

Sweet P’s Bbq, 410 W. Jackson Ave, Knoxville — 100

Merchants Of Beer, 137 S. Central St, Knoxville — 100

Good Golly Tamale, 112 S. Central St, Knoxville — 100

Chen Garden, 7658 Oak Ridge Hwy, Knoxville — 100

Pal’s, 2301 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy, Morristown — 100

Salsarita’s, 4861 Kingston Pk, Knoxville — 99

Chipotle Mexican, 1713 Parkway, Sevierville — 99

Johnny Carino’s Italian Restaurant, 2425 Parkway, Pigeon Forge — 98

Restaurant’s health inspections are unannounced and they’re done every six months. Unless there is a customer complaint, then there is an unannounced spot inspection.

