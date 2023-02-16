Open in App
Washington, DC
Capitals F Carl Hagelin has another hip surgery

By Sportsnaut,

11 days ago

Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin underwent hip resurfacing surgery this week, at least the second hip procedure in the last four months.

The team said Thursday that Hagelin had the surgery Monday and will begin his “lengthy recovery process immediately.” He remains out indefinitely.

Hagelin had arthroscopic surgery to address the chronic hip injury back in early October. He has not played at all this season.

Hagelin’s 2021-22 season was cut short when he took a stick to his left eye during practice in early March, leading to multiple surgeries to repair his vision.

Hagelin, 34, returned to participate in optional skates ahead of Washington’s training camp but never practiced due to the hip injury.

Hagelin finished last season with 14 points (three goals, 11 assists) in 53 games.

A two-time Stanley Cup winner, Hagelin has 296 points (110 goals, 186 assists) in 713 career games with five teams. He played for the New York Rangers (2011-15), Anaheim Ducks (2015-16), Pittsburgh Penguins (2016-18), Los Angeles Kings (2018-19) and Caps, who traded for him in February 2019.

–Field Level Media

