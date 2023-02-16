Chase Elliott partners with Coca-Cola in big deal for the 2023 NASCAR season

Chase Elliott will officially join the Coca-Cola family of drivers after an announcement on Thursday afternoon. Elliott, 27, has been involved with many beverage companies throughout his tenure in NASCAR, including Mountain Dew and A SHOC Energy.

Coca-Cola will be an associate sponsor on the No. 9 Chevrolet for the duration of 2023 NASCAR season. This comes after A SHOC Energy officially did not renew its contract with Hendrick Motorsports.

The 27-year-old driver is the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series champion and has a total of 18 points-paying victories in his Hendrick Motorsports career. He has been the Most Popular Driver for five consecutive years in the Cup Series.

Elliott released the following statement after being announced as a partner with Coca-Cola.

“I’m excited to partner with an iconic brand like Coca-Cola that has Georgia roots just like me. Coke has a deep history in the sport and I’m proud to represent a company that has backed some of NASCAR’s greatest drivers throughout the years, including my dad. I look forward to seeing what we will accomplish together this season and hopefully for years to come.” Chase Elliott on his new partnership with Coca-Cola

The company will appear as an associate sponsor on the No. 9 car this weekend. They will also be on the No. 9 team’s uniforms and equipment. This is not the first time the Elliott name has been associated with the beverage, as stated above.

Chase Elliott stats (2022): Five wins, 12 top-5 finishes, 20 top-10 finishes.

Bill Elliott had a storied partnership with Coca-Cola and now can share the same bond with his son moving forward. This is a major grab for Hendrick Motorsports as they did not have a major beverage partnership like in previous years.

As of now, Coca-Cola is only scheduled to be an associate sponsor. This means the full paint scheme will not be Coca-Cola themed. The company will have its logo on the No. 9 car moving forward.

