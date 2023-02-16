Pollen levels forecast to get even higher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Pollen levels continue to be medium to high in the Tampa Bay area, largely in part due to the warm temperatures, lack of rain and breezier days helping to spread it around.

This trend will continue into the weekend with Juniper, Maple and Oak being in the medium category on Friday and getting even higher over the weekend.

Saturday will be quite breezy so it would be best to stay indoors if these affect your allergies. Unfortunately the highest count days are forecast to be Sunday and Monday.

No rain is in the forecast next week either, so no major relief will come anytime soon.

