MSP task force busts "sophisticated drug trafficking organization" tied to Macomb County

(WWJ) A Michigan State Police task force is showing off drugs, guns and money seized in a bust of what it calls "a sophisticated drug trafficking organization with ties to Macomb County."

Several search warrants were executed in the Metro Detroit area this week in connection with the investigation by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET), according to police.

The MSP Second District said COMET detectives seized 3.2 kilos of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven firearms, and $190,000 in cash.

COMET is a drug task force made up of officers from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, police from Chesterfield, St Clair Shores, Shelby Twp., Roseville, MSP and federal partners.

MSP said this operation was supported by a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, and administered by the MSP.

There was no immediate information about an arrests in connection with these warrants.