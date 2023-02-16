Open in App
Macomb County, MI
See more from this location?
WWJ News Radio

MSP task force busts "sophisticated drug trafficking organization" tied to Macomb County

By Wwj Newsroom,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hnu69_0kpx5P5W00

(WWJ) A Michigan State Police task force is showing off drugs, guns and money seized in a bust of what it calls "a sophisticated drug trafficking organization with ties to Macomb County."

Several search warrants were executed in the Metro Detroit area this week in connection with the investigation by the County of Macomb Enforcement Team (COMET), according to police.

The MSP Second District said COMET detectives seized 3.2 kilos of fentanyl, two pounds of cocaine, 25.5 grams of ecstasy, seven firearms, and $190,000 in cash.

COMET is a drug task force made up of officers from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, police from Chesterfield, St Clair Shores, Shelby Twp., Roseville, MSP and federal partners.

MSP said this operation was supported by a Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance, and administered by the MSP.

There was no immediate information about an arrests in connection with these warrants.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Macomb County, MI newsLocal Macomb County, MI
Witness shares horrific details as man charged with murder of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews and attack on his family appears in court
New Baltimore, MI8 hours ago
19-year-old Eastpointe man charged with armed robbery for allegedly stealing iPhones from truck driver
Eastpointe, MI3 days ago
Officer accused of sneaking drugs, other contraband hidden in snacks into Macomb County Correctional Facility
Lenox Township, MI10 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspect arrested in Sanilac County after allegedly carjacking 78-year-old man in Holly
Holly, MI8 hours ago
Wyandotte police: Couple arrested with 2-year-old in back seat 'while they were out drug dealing'
Wyandotte, MI1 hour ago
Detroit police asking for tips finding man who stole Edible Arrangements van
Detroit, MI6 hours ago
23-year-old Clinton Twp woman shot in shoulder while driving on I-94 in Detroit
Detroit, MI9 hours ago
'Less danger to the public': MSP chopper takes over stolen Volvo pursuit in Detroit & leads to suspect arrests [VIDEO]
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Police find man dead after hours-long standoff in Port Huron following alleged assault
Port Huron, MI1 day ago
Driver of van killed after entering I-75 the wrong way, slamming into Jeep in downtown Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Manhunt underway for suspect who fled after firing shots at Detroit police officers during traffic stop
Detroit, MI1 day ago
2 killed, 2 injured in shooting stemming from apparent domestic dispute in Detroit: police
Detroit, MI1 day ago
'This stuff is hazardous': Protesters gather in Wayne County, speak against bringing Ohio train derailment chemicals to Michigan
Romulus, MI1 day ago
'We don't want to see our children or our children's children deal with decisions made by our generation': Wayne County officials vow to fight toxic waste shipments from site of OH train derailment
Romulus, MI2 days ago
Troy police: Men from out of state cut hole through pharmacy door, tried to steal drugs, but authorities were already watching them
Troy, MI4 days ago
1 dead, 1 in critical condition after argument escalated between father and son in Warren, police say
Warren, MI3 days ago
Sterling Heights man arrested after cops respond to reports he was taking pics of license plates, yelling at people outside Troy Marriott
Troy, MI4 days ago
Investigators looking for more potential victims after DNA helps solve 40-year-old cold case murder of Metro Detroit woman
Howell, MI5 days ago
Detroit man to serve up to 20 years in prison for stealing the identities of 7,000 people in scheme involving free government cell phones
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Detroit woman sentenced to 4 1/2 years for tax fraud scheme
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Police may have identified type of car involved in Orion Twp. crash that sent road sign flying through another car's windshield, injuring man
Lake Orion, MI4 days ago
Wrong-way driver on US-23 was drunk when she crashed into another vehicle, killing 1, police say
Milan, MI6 days ago
3 suspects allegedly involved in armed robbery surrender to police after barricaded situation on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI5 days ago
Crime Stoppers offering $2,500 for tips after man fatally shot at Detroit bar
Detroit, MI5 days ago
MSP: Man injured after semi driver from Warren pulls out in front of him near Michigan-Indiana border
Michigan City, IN5 days ago
Detroit man sentenced to prison after selling fentanyl to informants in West Virginia
Detroit, MI7 days ago
Contaminated soil from train derailment site in East Palestine, Ohio expected to be moved to hazardous waste facility in Belleville
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Detroit police, CPS investigating after woman in SUV drops off young boy, drives away
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Woman pulls gun on driver who pulled behind her, blocking parallel parking spot in downtown Ann Arbor: police
Ann Arbor, MI6 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy