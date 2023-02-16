Open in App
Indianapolis, IN
See more from this location?
WFBQ Q95

This Is The Best Hotel In Indiana

By DanI Medina,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39grrd_0kpx5Ecl00
Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Indiana, the top-ranked hotel is the Ironworks Hotel Indy in Indianapolis. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Indiana :

  1. Ironworks Hotel Indy, Indianapolis
  2. West Baden Springs Hotel, West Baden Springs
  3. Conrad Indianapolis, Indianapolis
  4. The Alexander, a Dolce by Wyndham, Indianapolis
  5. Morris Inn, South Bend
  6. Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection, Carmel
  7. French Lick Springs Hotel, French Lick
  8. JW Marriott Indianapolis, Indianapolis
  9. Le Méridien Indianapolis, Indianapolis
  10. Union Club Purdue University, West Lafayette

Check out the full report here , where you can also narrow it down by state.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
This Is The Best Cheap Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Finally! Indianapolis to get 35,000 square feet of this highly desired retailer
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
Only 2 Restaurants in Indiana Ranked in Top 100 in the U.S. in 2023
Indianapolis, IN7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
7 Indianapolis Apartments Under $700 a Month
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Indiana Shoppers to Lose 5 Stores as Popular Retailer Struggles to Survive
Valparaiso, IN7 days ago
New Stadium Coming to Downtown Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Popular cookie shop opens another new location in Indiana
South Bend, IN6 days ago
Indiana Woman Busted After Flashing Police
New Castle, IN5 days ago
Another major store in Indiana has closed
Greensburg, IN5 days ago
Lawrence woman opens food truck to improve stigma of health in black community
Lawrence, IN4 days ago
Local News Headlines: February 23, 2023
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
Small-town Indiana restaurant wins prestigious James Beard award
Oldenburg, IN5 days ago
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering Chicken In Ohio Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Cincinnati, OH7 days ago
Curbing crime through barber shop talks inside an Indianapolis westside high school
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
This Candy Store in Kentucky Was Ripped Straight From The Pages Of A Fairytale
Louisville, KY7 days ago
This Is The Most Famous Restaurant In Indiana
Indianapolis, IN10 days ago
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in Ohio
Englewood, OH6 days ago
Road rage shooting injures man on Interstate 65 north of downtown
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles
Louisville, KY6 days ago
Apartment fire displaces residents on southeast side
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Indiana
Fort Wayne, IN14 days ago
POLICE BLOTTER: Greenwood woman stops at stranger’s home for help, reportedly hides meth in couch
Greenwood, IN6 days ago
Property tax bills expected to be much higher, experts say start planning now
Indianapolis, IN5 days ago
IMPD: drunk driver causes 6 car crash on College Ave.
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy