This Is The Best Hotel In Indiana

Photo: Getty Images

Whether you're traveling across the state or in the mood for a staycation, don't you want to stay in the best hotel possible?

U.S. News & World Report compiled a list of the best hotels in the United States — plus a list for every state on the map. "The U.S. News & World Report travel rankings are based on an analysis of expert and user opinions. We believe this unbiased approach makes our rankings more useful than simply providing our editors' personal opinions," the travel site said of its rankings.

The No. 1 hotel in the U.S. is Acqualina Resort & Residencies in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. In Indiana, the top-ranked hotel is the Ironworks Hotel Indy in Indianapolis. Here's a look at the highest rated hotels in Indiana :

Ironworks Hotel Indy, Indianapolis West Baden Springs Hotel, West Baden Springs Conrad Indianapolis, Indianapolis The Alexander, a Dolce by Wyndham, Indianapolis Morris Inn, South Bend Hotel Carmichael, Autograph Collection, Carmel French Lick Springs Hotel, French Lick JW Marriott Indianapolis, Indianapolis Le Méridien Indianapolis, Indianapolis Union Club Purdue University, West Lafayette

Check out the full report here , where you can also narrow it down by state.