Anne Hathaway Commands Attentions in Daring Valentino Dress & Bow-Embellished Pumps at ‘She Came to Me’ Berlin Premiere

Anne Hathaway brought high fashion to the “She Came to Me” premiere and opening ceremony red carpet of the 73rd Berlin International Film Festival this evening.

The “Devil Wear’s Prada” actress wore a dainty sheer dress with a polka-dot print that was part of Valentino’s spring 2023 collection, introduced in January during Paris Fashion Week. The dress featured black leather bows all over, creating a pseudo-chainmail effect. Worn underneath, Hathaway sported a nude bodysuit, giving herself extra coverage.

The striking garment was worn with matching black leather gloves that traveled the length of Hathaway’s arms. The actress was styled by Erin Walsh.

As for footwear, Hathaway kept the bow theme and opted for classic black pointed-toe pumps with dainty bow detailing on the back. The girly shoes were fitted with sharp stiletto-style heels, about 3 to 4 inches in height and triangular toes.

Doing a photocall earlier today, Hathaway wore a maxi-draped leather skirt with a daring side slit. On top, Hathaway tried her hand at popular trends, clad in a black hooded long-sleeve top. The celebrated thespian sported sheer black tights, rounding out the look. Both top and bottom were Alaïa.

On her feet, Hathaway wore black strappy “Cabaret” sandals from the Alaïa’s spring 2023 collection. The heel itself was unique on its own, boasting a horse’s hind legs in gold while the toes. Two black straps ran across the tops of Hathaway’s feet and two around her ankles, securing the style in place.

Hathaway’s footwear often makes strong shoe statements, both on and off the red carpet. The Oscar-winning actress regularly wears bright pumps and sandals from brands like Jimmy Choo, Tom Ford, Charlotte Olympia and more. Her off-duty rotation usually veers towards clean casual footwear: Valentino and Chanel flats, Nike sneakers, and a variety of pointed-toe black leather loafers are regularly on rotation.

