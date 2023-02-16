Open in App
Nipsey Hussle’s ‘Victory Lap’ Hits Double Platinum Status On 5th Anniversary

By Mya Abraham,

11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYOzc_0kpx0DdP00

Nipsey Hussle ’s legacy is alive and well. On the fifth anniversary of his debut album, Victory Lap , the LP is now certified double-platinum by the RIAA. Upon its release in February 2018, the critically-acclaimed, Grammy-nominated project debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and spent 100 weeks on the chart.

Additionally, nearly every track has earned a platinum or gold certification. “Hussle & Motivate” and “Grinding All My Life” are both double-platinum while the titular track along with “Dedication” featuring Kendrick Lamar, “Blue Laces 2,” “Last Time That I Checc’d” featuring YG, and “Rap N***as” are all platinum. “Real Big,” “Keyz 2 The City 2,” “Right Hand 2 God,” “Young N***a,” and “Status Symbol” featuring Buddy are all certified gold.

Following the Grammy nomination for Victory Lap , he posthumously won two Grammys : Best Rap Performance for “Racks In The Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy, and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration for “Higher” featuring DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Following his tragic death in 2019, Nipsey was also commemorated with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and his brand, The Marathon expanded to The Marathon Collective , a dispensary in the heart of Los Angeles. The doors of the brick-and-mortar location opened days after the release of his documentary about how he grew his own strains of marijuana, The Marathon Cultivation .

This past November, Marathon Films also announced the forthcoming retrospective docuseries , Hussle . The project is being produced and financed by LeBron James ’ Springhill Company.

On the film, Hussle’s older brother Blacc Sam said, “Nipsey was a man of the people. He often said his purpose in life was to inspire. Nipsey’s light shone across the world. His life is a testament that his purpose was fulfilled. The family has taken the proper time and care needed to ensure that Nipsey’s life story be detailed and presented correctly and accurately. We are honored to be able to cement Nipsey’s legacy with this epic docu-series of his life. Nipsey said, ‘If they made a story about my life, it better be a classic.’”

Stream Victory Lap below.

