Millions of Dollars Directed Committed to the Calypso Pump Station
By Latrisha Parker,
11 days ago
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Calypso Pump Station in Monroe has received $4 million in congressional funding thanks to Congressman Julia Letlow, according to Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe. This funding is from the FY23 omnibus appropriations bill.
A significant amount of District 4 is currently served by the Calypso Pump Station, which is under threat of structural collapse. The station needs to have the finished floor elevation increased in order to comply with federal regulations because it is situated on the incorrect side of the levee.
I am so appreciative of Congresswoman Letlow and her continued support of the City of
Monroe and the region. Her commitment of funds to the Calypso Pump Station will help
us make improvements to critical city infrastructure that’s been much needed for
