Should the Falcons trade the #8 pick for Justin Fields?

There are rumors swelling that the Chicago Bears may trade Justin Fields and take Bryce Young with the #1 pick in the 2023 draft. Should the Falcons be interested? Fields is a good player with a bright future, but is he worth the price? Fields turned in 2242 passing yards, 1143 rushing yards, and 25 total touchdowns in 2022, and as of now seems to be an upgrade from current quarterback Desmond Ridder. Is this a move that the Falcons should make?

According to Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael, the Falcons should stand pat and see what you have in Desmond Ridder, and draft one of the many positions of need with the #8 pick. Just whatever you do: DO NOT TAKE ANOTHER OFFENSIVE SKILL POSITION PLAYER at #8. PLEASE.