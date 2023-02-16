Latest On Potential Trade Involving DeAndre Hopkins

Photo: Getty Images

The Arizona Cardinals will reportedly be able to complete a potential trade involving DeAndre Hopkins without the wide receiver's approval, former NFL agent Joel Corry wrote in his column for CBS Sports published on Thursday (February 16).

The no-trade clause in Hopkins' contract was reportedly voided when he was suspended for a violation of the league's performance enhancing substances policy last offseason, according to Corry, who said "several teams" were reported to have inquired about Hopkins' availability prior to the 2022 trade deadline last November.

Hopkins, 30, served a six-game suspension to start the 2022 season and recorded 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns during nine games. The Cardinals hired a new general manager in Monti Ossenfort and head coach in Jonathan Gannon this offseason and could look to deal Hopkins, who is set to make nearly $20 million this offseason.

Hopkins, who was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade with the Houston Texans in 2020, is a three-time first-team All-Pro, two-time second-team All-Pro, five-time Pro Bowl selection and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2017. The former Clemson standout recorded 853 receptions for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns during his first nine NFL seasons.

Hopkins could be a major piece in another potentially busy offseason for the wide receiver position after several big names agreed to massive deals in 2022.