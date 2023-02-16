Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers News: Walker Buehler Heads to 60 Day IL as LA Adds 3 to Roster

By Noah Camras,

11 days ago

The Dodgers made some roster moves on Thursday.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had a busy week, adding OF David Peralta and RHPs Jimmy Nelson and Alex Reyes to one-year deals. However, with those moves becoming official on Thursday, the team had to make some room on the 40-man roster.

Fortunately (don't know if that's the right word), the Dodgers had a few injured guys currently on the 40-man, so they didn't have to DFA anyway to make room for the new additions — they just had to move a few guys to the injured list.

Three right-handed pitchers made their way to the 60-day IL on Thursday — Walker Buehler, JP Feyereisen and Blake Treinen. There's no timetable for any of their potential returns.

Reyes is likely also someone who's going to end up on the 60-day IL, meaning the team will have another spot open when they make that move.

As for the injured pitchers, there's no word on when they may be able to return. Dave Roberts sounded hopeful that Buehler would potentially be a September return, while Blake Treinen sounded hopeful that he'll pitch again this season . As for Feyereisen, we don't know if he'll make an impact this year, or if he'll make one next year.

