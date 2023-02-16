Open in App
San Francisco, CA
KCBS News Radio

San Francisco to end COVID-19 public health emergency

By Edie Frederick,

11 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Francisco Department of Public Health has announced plans to end the city's COVID-19 public health emergency.

According to a press release from the SFPHD, the emergency declaration and Health Officer Order "Safer Return Together" will end on Feb. 28. The decision aligns with the end of California's COVID-19 State of Emergency.

While the threat from COVID-19 is not over, both the virus and the tools to respond to it have evolved in the past three years, putting San Francisco in a better position now than any time prior in the pandemic.

SFPHD attributed its success to the city's high vaccination and booster rates and the availability of effective COVID-19 treatments.

"Today's announcement is a testament to the extraordinary efforts of San Francisco residents, and to the progress that we have made collectively as a city to prevent the worst outcomes of COVID-19," said Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip.

Staff in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and other healthcare and jail settings will still be required to wear a mask when interacting with patients, clients or people who are incarcerated. However, masking requirements for the general public in those settings will end. Masking requirements in homeless shelters for both the general public and staff will also end.

Officials encouraged residents to stay diligent about their health and the health of others. "Please stay home when sick, continue to wash hands and keep well-fitted masks such as a N95, KN95 or KF94 on hand," SFPHD encouraged.

