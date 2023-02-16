Open in App
Rising Star, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Rising Star 3rd grader finds gun superintendent left in school bathroom

By Erica Garner,

11 days ago

RISING STAR, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – A 3rd grader in Rising Star found a gun the superintendent left in a school bathroom.

Superintendent Robby Stuteville confirms the 3rd grader found the gun at Rising Start Elementary School back in January and notified a teacher immediately without moving or touching the weapon.

Stuteville walked KTAB and KRBC through the incident, explaining that both he and the school principal open carry on campus.

When he was using the restroom, Stuteville says he took the gun off and placed it in a stall, where it was then left unattended for around 15 minutes until it was found by the student.

“There was never a danger other than the obvious,” Stuteville claimed.

He then went on to say he was “proud” of the student and commended his behavior after finding the firearm.

“This is one of those examples of guns in schools.” Stuteville said. “Regardless of who takes responsibility, they are a considerable danger and one should school their child to be on the lookout for any unusual placement of a weapon or anything out of place.”

Thursday night, Stuteville says the Rising Star School Board is meeting to discuss the incident. This is at least their 2nd meeting on the matter.

In the meantime, Superintendent Stuteville is no longer bringing his weapon to school.

Rising Star Police Chief Don Braly confirmed there is an active investigation that began Wednesday after his office was notified of the incident.

Chief Braly says the Eastland County Sheriff’s Office took a phone call, and that was the first time anyone had alerted law enforcement, despite the gun being found in January.

KTAB and KRBC asked Chief Braly if there is also an investigation underway into the failure to report, and he said he is currently looking into the legalities.

BigCountryHomepage.com will update this article once additional information is released.

