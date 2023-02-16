Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
WGN News

Illness continues to keep Jonathan Toews out of the Blackhawks’ lineup

By Larry Hawley,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LC4QK_0kpwv6KY00

TORONTO – It was another loss for the Blackhawks on Wednesday night and another contest in which the team’s captain was not on the ice.

The latter is more concerning for the team for a number of reasons as the second half of the season continues.

Jonathan Toews hasn’t played since January 28, the game before the NHL All-Star Break, as he continues to deal with a non-COVID illness. He’s missed five games as he’s been off the ice with the ailment and has been placed on injured reserve retroactive to February 7.

Per Scott Powers of The Athletic , Toews is not expected to join the team when they face the Senators Friday in Ottawa.

It’s difficult for the team to play without their captain, who has 14 goals and 14 assists in 46 games this season. But another reason the situation is tricky for the Blackhawks is the fact that Toews could be someone the team deals at the deadline in hopes of getting prospects or draft picks.

With the Blackhawks in full rebuilding mode and the captain entering the final year of his contract, the team is expected to shop Toews to contending teams before the March 3 deadline. It’s important to note that the center still has a no-trade clause and would have to approve any trade.

But the illness could be something that could affect a team’s interest should they want to acquire the services of the three-time Stanley Cup champion.

His Teammate Patrick Kane, who debuted with Toews in 2007 and together have been the faces of the team for the past 16 years, is also entering the final year of his contract and has been the subject of trade talks.

Kane also has a no-trade clause in his contract.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL newsLocal Chicago, IL
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe and Sam Lafferty to the Maple Leafs
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Orland Park native has a memorable debut with Blackhawks
Orland Park, IL13 hours ago
Humboldt Park woman charged with attempted murder
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Attorneys allege Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse evading them
Kenosha, WI4 days ago
Family seeks justice for Robbins man killed by stolen Kia occupied by 13-year-olds
Robbins, IL3 days ago
Former Bears coach Matt Nagy gets a promotion from the Chiefs
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Suspect in 2 Chicago expressway shootings arrested
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Former Bears WR Sam Hurd released from prison
Chicago, IL3 days ago
CPD: 15-year-old girl missing from near Old Irving Park
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Man sentenced to 21 years after robbing suburban Domino’s, Dunkin’
Chicago, IL3 days ago
A few key things to watch as the Bulls start their stretch run
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Bulls pull off a first in 6 years this weekend during a pair of wins
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
16-year-old boy dead, woman injured in shooting after party in Chicago
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Cook County officer among 2 shot on Near South Side
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Woman standing next to car on Chicago’s South Side shot and killed
Chicago, IL2 days ago
‘He would always bring the light’: Family mourns rideshare driver killed on Near West Side
Chicago, IL4 days ago
2 CPD officers seriously hurt after SUV crash into tree in Chicago Lawn
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black ‘hate group’ remark
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Woman dies after being hit by hit-and-run driver, semi-truck driver on Tri-State Tollway
Glenview, IL2 days ago
Des Plaines teen with ‘ghost gun’ arrested in Evanston following foot chase
Evanston, IL4 days ago
Illinois police warn people to be vigilant on ‘National Day of Hate’
Chicago, IL4 days ago
2 years later, a South Side family is still looking for answers in mother’s disappearance
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CPD looking for suspect in connection to New Year’s Day hookah lounge shooting
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Woman organizing sleepout under Dan Ryan to raise awareness for Chicago’s unhoused community
Chicago, IL4 hours ago
Chicago White Sox, Cubs react to new MLB rulebook
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Men steal car from Libertyville driveway with 2-year-old boy inside, run over pregnant mother
Libertyville, IL4 days ago
No leads on California radio host missing since Thursday
San Francisco, CA9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy