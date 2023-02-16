Philadelphia 76ers Star Could Miss All-Star Game This Weekend

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, who was selected as a reserve from the Eastern Conference for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, may wind up sitting out of this weekend’s event.

Already without Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson and Kevin Durant in this year’s All-Star Game, the NBA could also have to find a replacement for Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man Joel Embiid as well.

Once again, Embiid has been a force for the 76ers and has them right at the top of the Eastern Conference standings. Entering the All-Star break, the Sixers find themselves within striking distance of the top-seed in the conference and it appears as if they may have their best chance to make a run at the Eastern Conference Finals, a spot they have not been in since 2001.

While he has not missed any games lately, Embiid has been banged up for a vast majority of the season and he cited this following the team's 118-112 victory on Wednesday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

“I'm not healthy. I haven't been healthy for the past three weeks, or month,” Embiid told reporters, via ESPN’s Tim Bontemps . “I was just trying to get to the All-Star break without missing games and stuff. But I feel like I've reached the point where I need to follow the doctor's advice. ... Back then he said I should have been sitting for two weeks, so we'll see how the next few days go, and go from there.”

In regards to being asked about if he will play in Sunday’s All-Star Game, Embiid simply stated, “I’m not sure.”

For the last several games, Embiid has been listed on the 76ers’ injury report with “left foot soreness,” yet he has not missed a game since January 21.

Earning the honors of Eastern Conference Player of the Month in both December and January, Joel Embiid currently ranks second in the league in scoring at 33.1 points per game, trailing only Luka Doncic (33.3 points per game).

Winning and competing for a title seem to be Embiid’s main goals with the Philadelphia 76ers right now, which is why he is contemplating this decision on whether or not to rest up or participate in All-Star Weekend.

Should Joel Embiid not play in this weekend’s All-Star Game, it will be interesting to see who the league replaces him with.

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.