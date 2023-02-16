Open in App
Victim in fatal shooting Wednesday night identified

By Rob Jones,

11 days ago

The man killed in a shooting in Anderson County Wednesday night has now been identified. 24 year old Quindarius Terrill Dennis was found dead sitting in his vehicle around 11 PM, near the corner of West Fredericks Street and Pope Drive in Anderson.

The Coroner's Office says the brother of the victim, Cormyus Dennis was shot to death at a different apartment complex in Anderson, last May. Two suspects were arrested and charged for his murder.

The Anderson Police Department has not stated whether they believe the two shootings are connected.

