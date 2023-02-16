Palm Desert Greek Festival returns Saturday after two-year hiatus

The mouth-watering gyros, homemade baklava and lively music of the Palm Desert Greek Festival are making a return to the desert this weekend following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival, which has been held at the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church in Palm Desert since 1997, is a broad celebration of Greek food and culture that benefits the church and its charities. This year, the festival is celebrating its 25th rendition, after canceling in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID.

The setup will be similar to years past, with everything from Loukanico (grilled Greek sausage) to lamb chops to grilled octopus on the menu for sale, along with plenty of cheese, olives, chicken and potatoes.

There will be no shortage of desserts: Hundreds of pieces of baklava, loukoumades and other specialty Greek cookies have been handmade by volunteers at the church.

“We've got a lot of Greek immigrants that come and help do the cooking,” church treasurer Nick Latkovic said. “You can't get more authentic.”

The festival also will have a bar offering Greek beer and wine, as well as ouzo (the national drink of Greece) and Metaxa brandy.

Perhaps most importantly for gyro fans, the festival will also feature eight rotating lamb spits, an enlarged setup compared to prior festivals that Latkovic said required special approval from local health officials.

“You can smell our festival a mile away,” Latkovic said with a laugh.

And repeat visitors will know to bring their dancing shoes: Live music from a traditional Greek Bouzouki Band and traditional folk dancing should get going as the festival ramps up both days.

If you go

Where: St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 74-109 Larrea St. in Palm Desert.

When: Feb. 18-19, from 10 a.m to 8 p.m

Admission: $3 suggested donation to the church. Active duty military, police, fire & EMT free with an ID.

For more information call 760-568-9901.

Tom Coulter covers the cities of Palm Desert, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage and Indian Wells. Reach him at thomas.coulter@desertsun.com.