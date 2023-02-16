County approves highway maintenance, tables dispensary ordinance

false

The Lawrence County Board met Wednesday and approved a resolution for highway maintenance.

The maintenance for the highways in the county, will be scheduled for this year and an appropriation of $800,000 in the Motor Fuel Tax funds that will go toward maintaining the county roadways.

The claims for the highway for the month, total $809,084.82, which the board approved.

Several community members voiced their concerns about the proposed location of a cannabis dispensary.

The board tabled an ordinance that if adopted, would go toward regulating any dispensary operations in the county.

Board members will discuss the ordinance at a future meeting.

During the meeting, the board approved appointing Thomas Weger as Birds Drainage District Commissioner.

Weger will replace Sean Nettleton and will be on the board until Sept. 2024. Nettleton resigned from the position recently.

Also approved during the meeting, was the FOP collective bargaining agreement that will be in place until Nov. 30, 2025.

The county sheriff road deputies and officers at the jail will have their salary structure set with the agreement.

Lawrence County Chairman Jim Brewer, announced to the board that the county will continue to recognize Illinois South Tourism Bureau for the promotion of events and tourism destinations in the area.