West Salem's Emma Zuniga wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

West Salem basketball player Emma Zuniga is the Statesman Journal's Athlete of the Week.

Zuniga won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers.

She had 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks in the Titans’ 64-40 win against Sprague.

Here is another look at the other nominees this week.

Jabol Balos-Mesey, McNary boys basketball: He had 16 points, four rebounds and three assists, plus the game-winning shot, in the Celtics’ 58-57 win against West Salem.

Liam Spencer, Sprague boys basketball: He had 31 points against South Salem and 26 points against West Salem.

Alex Decrozuic, South Salem wrestling: He won the Clackamas tournament at 220 pounds. He was 28-1 this season in his first 39 matches.

