Parkland teacher arrested, accused of possessing child porn, YISD says

UPDATE: Court documents obtained by KTSM have revealed Saucedo used Google to upload 74 images of lewd visual material depicting a child between the dates of Dec. 10, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022. The court documents also revealed a search warrant was obtained for the google account and was able to confirm an email address, phone number, among other identifiers to be connected to Saucedo.

He worked at Parkland HS (2020-current) and also at Parkland Pre-K (2020-2022); Riverside Middle (2016-2020); and Ranchland Middle (2013-2016).

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A teacher from Parkland Highschool was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography, officials with Ysleta Independent School district confirmed.

Ysleta ISD officials said Gabriel Saucedo was arrested in the school and released the following statement:

We want to reassure the public that Ysleta ISD follows policy and all laws in regard to personnel matters, and we cooperate fully with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in their investigations. However, we are unable to comment further given that personnel matters must be kept confidential in accordance with state law.

Saucedo was charged with possession of child pornography and possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting child. He was booked into El Paso County jail and is being held under a total $100,000 bond.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.