Open in App
El Paso, TX
See more from this location?
KTSM

Parkland teacher arrested, accused of possessing child porn, YISD says

By Gabriela RodríguezMelissa Luna,

11 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yZPns_0kpwrZSI00

UPDATE: Court documents obtained by KTSM have revealed Saucedo used Google to upload 74 images of lewd visual material depicting a child between the dates of Dec. 10, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022. The court documents also revealed a search warrant was obtained for the google account and was able to confirm an email address, phone number, among other identifiers to be connected to Saucedo.

GABRIEL-SAUCEDO-JMAG23-02022-COMPLAINT-AFFIDAVIT Download

He worked at Parkland HS (2020-current) and also at Parkland Pre-K (2020-2022); Riverside Middle (2016-2020); and Ranchland Middle (2013-2016).

GABRIEL-SAUCEDO-JMAG23-02021-COMPLAINT-AFFIDAVIT Download

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A teacher from Parkland Highschool was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of child pornography, officials with Ysleta Independent School district confirmed.

Ysleta ISD officials said Gabriel Saucedo was arrested in the school and released the following statement:

We want to reassure the public that Ysleta ISD follows policy and all laws in regard to personnel matters, and we cooperate fully with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in their investigations. However, we are unable to comment further given that personnel matters must be kept confidential in accordance with state law.

2-16-23-MEDIA-STATEMENT_Parkland-HS Download

Saucedo was charged with possession of child pornography and possession or promotion of lewd visual material depicting child. He was booked into El Paso County jail and is being held under a total $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Teen points gun at police, leads them on chase before getting arrested at mall
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
Sheriff: Man in possession of meth tries to steal rims from vehicle in Vinton
Vinton, TX7 hours ago
Update: 3 teens arrested in what police are calling a violent ‘crime spree’
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crime of Week: Man killed by hit-and-run driver along I-10 in West El Paso
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Life sentence for killer of Texas Tech officer with El Paso ties
Lubbock, TX2 days ago
Elementary school children receive free dental care
El Paso, TX3 hours ago
‘Suspicious item’ that closed down roads turns out to be suitcase
El Paso, TX5 hours ago
Safe disposal available for used syringes in Las Cruces
Las Cruces, NM5 hours ago
Northeast El Paso, Clint area among hardest hit by power outages, El Paso Electric says
El Paso, TX5 hours ago
San Eli schools closed Monday; Gadsden on delayed start
San Elizario, TX1 day ago
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare among top 5% of U.S. hospitals
El Paso, TX5 hours ago
WATCH: Moving trailer knocked over by wind in Chaparral
Chaparral, NM1 day ago
Diamond Awards to honor EPCC women staffers
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
2 SISD mariachi ensembles win prestigious Division 1 rating
Seguin, TX2 hours ago
High winds cause damage in El Paso, Las Cruces area
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Socorro opens new dispatch center to meet needs of growing community
Socorro, TX2 days ago
1 person injured after motorcycle crash in Northeast El Paso
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Star on Mountain knocked out of commission by high winds
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
1 person critically injured in crash that shuts down Transmountain
El Paso, TX19 minutes ago
EP Electric: Busy restoring power from Van Horn to Hatch
El Paso, TX1 day ago
El Pasoans spread Hispanic culture with mariachi group at U.S. Naval Academy
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Bowie High School soccer players participate in Charity Cup match
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Migrants turn back to Mexico after buses-to-Canada rumor debunked
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Americas beats Pebble Hills 10-2 in Socorro ISD Baseball Tournament Championship game
Socorro, TX1 day ago
EP Water reminds customers that conserving can save them money
El Paso, TX4 hours ago
3 El Paso teams punch tickets to Regional Quarterfinals
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Chapin, Parkland set for Regional Quarterfinals Showdown at the Don Haskins Center
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Locomotive FC signs Luis Moreno, becomes club’s youngest ever signing
El Paso, TX5 hours ago
NMAA reveals high school basketball playoff brackets
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy